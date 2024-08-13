Trump Campaign Office Was Broken Into: Virginia Cops

Authorities in a suburb of Washington, DC, are looking for a man who reportedly broke into a campaign office for former President Trump. Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted to a burglary at the campaign office in Ashburn, Virginia, which also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee, around 9pm Sunday but the suspect had fled by the time authorities arrived, per Politico and ABC News . The sheriff's office released images of the suspect taken from surveillance video. They show an adult man inside the building wearing dark clothing and a dark cap and carrying a tan-colored backpack on his chest. The backpack "appears to be partially full," per the Washington Post .

The sheriff's office didn't say whether anything was taken. "We are determined to identify the suspect, investigate why it happened, and determine what may have been taken as well as what may have been left behind," Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a Monday statement, noting "it is rare to have the office of any political campaign or party broken into." A rep added "there would not have been an awful lot of people" at the remote campaign office on a Sunday evening, per the Post. Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson said he was only told "an intruder had somehow made his way in." (The report follows the Trump campaign's claim that it was hacked by Iran.)