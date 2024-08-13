FBI Probing Trump Campaign Claim That It Was Hacked by Iran

Bureau says little other than acknowledging the investigation
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 13, 2024 12:30 AM CDT
FBI Investigating Alleged Iran Hack of Trump Campaign
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.   (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The FBI said Monday it is investigating allegations that sensitive documents from Donald Trump's presidential campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion days after the campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran, the AP reports. The FBI released a brief statement reading, "We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter." A person familiar with the matter said the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign was also targeted in the suspected Iranian cyber intrusion that is under FBI investigation. At least three news outlets (Politico, the New York Times, and the Washington Post) were leaked confidential material from inside the Trump campaign, including its report vetting JD Vance as a vice presidential candidate. So far, each has refused to reveal any details about what they received, the AP reports.

  • The Trump campaign provided no specific evidence of Iran's involvement, but the claim came shortly after Microsoft issued a report detailing foreign agents' attempts to interfere in the US election in 2024. The report cited an instance of an Iranian military intelligence unit in June sending "a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign from a compromised email account of a former senior advisor." Iran's mission to the United Nations, when asked about the claim of the Trump campaign, denied being involved.
  • Vice President Harris' campaign said in a statement, "Our campaign vigilantly monitors and protects against cyber threats, and we are not aware of any security breaches of our systems." It declined to address whether it had identified any state-based intrusion attempts.
