FBI Probing Trump Campaign Claim That It Was Hacked by Iran

The FBI said Monday it is investigating allegations that sensitive documents from Donald Trump's presidential campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion days after the campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran, the AP reports. The FBI released a brief statement reading, "We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter." A person familiar with the matter said the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign was also targeted in the suspected Iranian cyber intrusion that is under FBI investigation. At least three news outlets (Politico, the New York Times, and the Washington Post) were leaked confidential material from inside the Trump campaign, including its report vetting JD Vance as a vice presidential candidate. So far, each has refused to reveal any details about what they received, the AP reports.