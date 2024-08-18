Cluster of Brain Diseases Continues to Confound Canada

When a neurologist in New Brunswick, Canada, started seeing a sharp uptick of patients suffering from a seemingly new neurological syndrome, it triggered a government investigation. In 2022, that investigation concluded that no such mystery syndrome existed, that all of the patients in the cluster suffered from a range of known ailments. Case closed? Not so much, according to a story in the New York Times Magazine. The neurologist who first raised the issue says the number of patients in his care who have what he considers undiagnosable brain disease has risen to more than 430, of which more than 100 are under 45. In the view of Dr. Alier Marrero, that means "New Brunswick is now the center of one of the most prolific young-onset dementia clusters in the world," writes Greg Donahue.