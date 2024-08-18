Should We Be Worried About the ManhattAnt?

Some 13 years ago, a new ant was observed in Manhattan, and because it stood out among typical city ants, it earned a fun nickname: the ManhattAnt. Today, it's become one of the dominant species in the city, expanding its territory about a mile each year, reports NPR. It's already in New Jersey, and researchers expect the ant will eventually be as far north as Maine and as far south as Atlanta. "This is an ant that could become quite common throughout the East Coast," says Clint Penick of Auburn University, co-author of a new in the journal Biological Invasions on the insect. Details: