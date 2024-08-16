A South Carolina man has filed a complaint against a convenience store chain Buc-ee's after tripping over an inflatable of its mascot. According to the suit from Richard E. Brown, the Kershaw County resident says he was strolling on the sidewalk on May 22, 2022, in front of the chain's Florence location when he "tripped over a rope that was running from the base of the Buc-ee's inflatable Beaver ... to the anchor point," per WBTW and KENS 5. The complaint notes that Brown suffered multiple injuries, mainly to his right shoulder.
The negligence suit goes on to list the suffering Brown says he endured, including "physical pain ... mental anguish, emotional distress, and impairment of health and bodily efficiency," per USA Today. The complaint accuses Buc-ee's of not taking "reasonable care" to protect people from the hazards of the inflatable, claiming the chain knew full well about the mascot's "dangerous condition." Brown's suit is seeking unspecified financial damages. (More Buc-ee's stories.)