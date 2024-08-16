A South Carolina man has filed a complaint against a convenience store chain Buc-ee's after tripping over an inflatable of its mascot. According to the suit from Richard E. Brown, the Kershaw County resident says he was strolling on the sidewalk on May 22, 2022, in front of the chain's Florence location when he "tripped over a rope that was running from the base of the Buc-ee's inflatable Beaver ... to the anchor point," per WBTW and KENS 5. The complaint notes that Brown suffered multiple injuries, mainly to his right shoulder.