Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Had a Distant Origin

The asteroid that doomed the dinosaurs came to Earth from a distant neighborhood, researchers say. In a study published in the journal Science, researchers say analysis of isotopes confirmed that the asteroid that hit a site called Chicxulub 66 million years ago was a carbon-rich asteroid that formed in the outer solar system, beyond Jupiter. Carbonaceous, or C-type, asteroids hit the Earth less often than stony, silica-rich S-type asteroids. Researchers detected signs of S-type asteroids in five other major impacts from the last 500 million years. They say the finding rules out theories that the asteroid was really a comet.

A rare metal. Mario Fischer-Gödde, an isotope geochemist at the University of Cologne, and his team measured isotopes of ruthenium, a metal that is very rare in the Earth's crust, Nature reports. They used the distribution of the isotopes to determine whether an asteroid formed in the inner or outer part of the solar system.