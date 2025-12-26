Cops: Man Kills Wife in Dispute Over NFL Game

A domestic dispute in Florida that began with a request to turn off a football game ended with three people shot and two dead, according to authorities in Polk County. Sheriff Grady Judd says 47-year-old Jason Kenney fatally shot his wife, Crystal Kenney, and wounded her 13-year-old daughter on Monday after Crystal suggested Jason switch off an NFL matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts, per Fox News .

Authorities say that request turned into an escalating argument between Crystal and her spouse, who'd allegedly been drinking, prompting Crystal to tell her 12-year-old son to call 911, Judd said at a press conference. The boy instead fled to a neighbor's home, at which point he heard gunshots. Deputies arrived to find Crystal dead and her 13-year-old daughter shot in the shoulder and face; she survived and is being treated at a hospital. "She said, 'I begged him, don't shoot me, don't shoot me, don't shoot me, and he shot me anyway,'" Judd recounted.

The couple's 1-year-old daughter was found unharmed, sleeping in a crib. The 13-year-old is said to be in critical but stable condition and is awake and talking, Judd said, per People. The children are all now in the care of their maternal grandparents, according to the sheriff. After the shooting, Jason Kenney left the home and phoned his sister in upstate New York, telling her he'd done "something" wrong and that it would be their last conversation, Judd said. Kenney then drove to his late father's home, where deputies later found him in a shed.

As they tried to persuade him to come out, they say he took his own life. Investigators searching the family residence later discovered a note from Crystal urging her husband to seek help, citing his alleged drinking and cocaine use and telling him, per Fox: "This is not the way the family should be. You need God." Neighbors tell FOX 13 that Jason Kenney had been abusive before, though Judd says there had never been any calls to the family's residence. "The entire family was destroyed," Judd said, describing detectives as shaken by the scene just days before Christmas.