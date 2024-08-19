The football player made famous in the book and movie The Blind Side is speaking publicly for the first time since he filed a lawsuit against the couple who took him in as a teen. In a New York Times Magazine profile, Michael Oher talks about how he feels exploited by the Tuohy family of Tennessee, and he reveals that one aspect of the way he was portrayed in the book and movie still rankles—he was portrayed as stupid.

"The NFL people were wondering if I could read a playbook," the 38-year-old (who has retired from the league) tells Michael Sokolove. Oher adds that he thinks the perception cost him a higher draft spot and thus money.