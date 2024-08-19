Former Daytime TV King Phil Donahue Is Dead

He was 88
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 19, 2024 9:03 AM CDT
Phil Donahue Is Dead at 88
Phil Donahue attends the 2019 American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 19, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Phil Donahue, whose pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre that made household names of Oprah Winfrey, Montel Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, and many others, has died at age 88. NBC's Today show said Donahue died Sunday after a long illness, per the AP. Dubbed "the king of daytime talk," Donahue was the first to incorporate audience participation in a talk show, typically during a full hour with a single guest.

"Just one guest per show? No band?" he remembered being routinely asked in his 1979 memoir, Donahue, My Own Story. The format set The Phil Donahue Show apart from other interview shows of the 1960s and made it a trendsetter in daytime television, where it was particularly popular with female audiences. Later renamed Donahue, the program launched in Dayton, Ohio, in 1967. Donahue's willingness to explore the hot-button social issues of the day emerged immediately, when he featured atheist Madalyn Murray O'Hair as his first guest. He would later air shows on feminism, homosexuality, consumer protection, and civil rights, among hundreds of other topics.

The show was syndicated in 1970 and ran on national television for the next 26 years, racking up 20 Emmy Awards for the show and for Donahue as host, as well as a Peabody for Donahue in 1980. It included radio-style call-ins, which Donahue greeted with his signature, "Is the caller there?" The show's last episode aired in 1996 in New York, where Donahue was living with his wife, actress Marlo Thomas, at the time of his death. The two had been married since 1980. Donahue had five children, four sons and a daughter. (More Phil Donahue stories.)

