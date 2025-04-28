Belichick's Girlfriend Interrupts His CBS Interview

Bill Belichick is making the rounds promoting his new memoir—read about an excerpt here —and his interview with CBS Sunday Morning is making headlines for reasons he probably doesn't like. Interviewer Tony Dokoupil posted a video showing how the 24-year-old girlfriend of Belichick, Jordon Hudson, was a "constant presence" as she monitored the interview from just off-camera. And when Dokoupil asked Belichick, who is 73, how the two met, she interrupted, notes People .

The exchange "provided a really telling look into the dynamic between Belichick and Hudson," writes Drew Lerner in a post at Awful Announcing. "The latter is clearly intimately involved in Belichick's portrayal in the media, enough where she feels comfortable interrupting an interview to avoid what could potentially be an embarrassing line of questioning for the former New England Patriots coach."

The Boston Globe notes that Belichick also wasn't interested in elaborating about his sudden presence on various social media platforms after he slammed the sites publicly for years. "So I'm on some of those social media platforms, but I honestly don't follow," he said. For the record, the Globe notes that previous reporting says the two met on a plane. (More Bill Belichick stories.)