Connecticut Deluged by '1,000-Year' Rain

The technical definition for a 1,000-year rain event is one that has 0.1% probability of occurring in a given year, explains the Washington Post . On Sunday, multiple places in Connecticut experienced the not-so-technical reality of that. A swath of western Connecticut qualified with 3.5 inches in a single hour, tweeted one meteorologist. Another tweeted the threshold was broached in Shelton. The towns of Oxford and Southbury, meanwhile, received more than 10 inches of rain, making it "close" to the mark, per NBC Connecticut .

Flash flood warnings were in effect from the National Weather Service in several areas, including Fairfield, New Haven, Litchfield, and Hartford counties. Water rescue operations also were taking place, and CT Insider reports that two people remain missing after being swept into the Little River in the town of Oxford. Sunday's heavy rains are unrelated to the effects of Hurricane Ernesto, reports the AP. The flood warnings also were posted for southeastern New York and for areas in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.