Somehow, These Fake 'Melons' Failed to Fool Border Agents

The thing is, it probably took a lot of time to paint the drug packages to look like watermelons. But the results were, let's say, not that great. As a result, US border agents intercepted more than $5 million worth of methamphetamine at the US-Mexico border, reports the BBC. A release from the US Customs and Border Protection explains that agents at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility in San Diego inspected a truck purported to be carrying watermelons from Mexico and discovered that more than 1,200 of the "melons" were actually packages of meth, wrapped in plastic and painted two shades of green.