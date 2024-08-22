Ann Coulter Deletes Tweet on Walz's Son

The 17-year-old son of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz drew a lot of attention at the convention Wednesday when he wept during his father's speech. On Thursday, Gus Walz remained in the spotlight in another way. Conservative pundit Ann Coulter tweeted a link to a story and photo on Gus's tearful reaction and wrote, "Talk about weird ...," reports Politico. (It's a callback to Tim Walz using the same term against Republicans.) Coulter, though, deleted the tweet amid a quick and fierce pushback pointing out that Gus is only 17 and has what has been described as a nonverbal learning disorder, per the Daily Beast.