At DNC, 'Hope Is Making a Comeback'

There was a hopeful, upbeat vibe at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday. With Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz rallying in Milwaukee, "Democrats turned to their most charismatic leaders," per the New York Times. Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama delivered back-to-back speeches, "giving a master class in the art of taking down an opponent without taking down oneself in the act." More:



The former first lady delivered "one of the most memorable speeches in convention history" in her hometown, per CNN. "Hope is making a comeback," said Obama, who urged Democrats to do "everything we can" to elect "one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency" and "one of the most dignified." Michelle on Trump: She referred to the challenges Harris faces as a Black woman as well as the "ugly, misogynistic, racist lies" former President Trump spread about her own family. Obama also referred to Trump's claim of migrants stealing "Black jobs," adding, "Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?"

She referred to the challenges Harris faces as a Black woman as well as the "ugly, misogynistic, racist lies" former President Trump spread about her own family. Obama also referred to Trump's claim of migrants stealing "Black jobs," adding, "Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?" Barack Obama: The former president said he was "feeling hopeful" and "fired up." At one point, he added, "Yes she can." He drew other comparisons between himself and Harris, noting "this convention has always been pretty good to kids with funny names who believe in a country where anything is possible."