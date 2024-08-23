Harris Delivers Promise of 'Normal Competence'

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination Thursday night and delivered a speech to the Democratic National Convention that was seen as the most important of her political career. "Our nation with this election has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past," Harris said, per the AP. "A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans." Some reactions:





"A promise of normal competence." Instead of a "long-awaited robust policy agenda" or a claim to be a "successor to a movement of transformational change," Harris simply delivered a "promise of normal competence," Aaron Blake writes at the Washington Post. She promised to be "a president who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical, and has common sense and always fights for the American people." In case the contrast with Trump wasn't clear enough, Blake writes she "ultimately began invoking" him by name, calling him an "unserious man," but warning that the consequences of putting him back in the White House would be "extremely serious."