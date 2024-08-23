Hangover Actor Is the New Recipient of a Restraining Order

An actor who appeared in films The Hangover and Old School has been arrested for allegedly punching her boyfriend, who's taken out a retraining order against her. Nathalie Fay, a Canadian-born actor whose real name is Nathalie Tordion, was arrested Saturday in Miami and now faces a charge of domestic battery. Her boyfriend told South Miami Police that an altercation erupted when he picked up Fay at her home. She allegedly began questioning "his whereabouts prior to arriving at her house" and "showed him a map on her phone that accused him of being somewhere," the complaint reads, per Entertainment Weekly .

Identified by TMZ as William Brady, the boyfriend said Fay punched him as he looked at her phone, followed him as he got out of the vehicle, then "grabbed him by the face" before he eventually got away. Fay, 43, admitted to police that she punched the man, who suffered minor injuries to his mouth and lip, but "stated she was in fear as Brady was speaking to her in a bad way," according to the complaint. A judge granted Brady a restraining order, which requires Fay to stay at least 500 feet from him and not communicate with him in any way, TMZ reports. Fay played Lisa, the Caesar's Palace hotel concierge, in The Hangover. Her last acting credit came in 2014, per EW. (More arrest stories.)