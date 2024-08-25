New Releases Can't Catch Holdover Hits

In a sleepy summer weekend at the box office, holdovers reigned supreme as newcomers landed without a splash. Deadpool & Wolverine reclaimed first place at the North American box office in its fifth weekend with $18.3 million. Its cumulative international earnings now sit at over $1.2 billion. The Walt Disney Co., which owns 20th Century Studios, claimed the top two spots on the charts for the second weekend in a row with Alien: Romulus following close behind the foul-mouthed superhero movie after being No. 1 last weekend . The latest installment in the 45-year-old franchise brought in $16.2 million in its second weekend, the AP reports. Disney's Inside Out 2 also remained on the charts, raking in $2.1 million domestically in its 11th weekend. Its global earnings are now over $1.6 billion.

The romantic drama It Ends With Us landed in third place for the second consecutive weekend with $11.9 million. The new releases were victim to the crowded marketplace, with familiar films dominating and making it harder for the new releases to find their footing. Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, said the upcoming Labor Day holiday will likely benefit the newer titles as word of mouth spreads and more people head to theaters during the long weekend.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

