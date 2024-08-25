The Very Green Problem With Blended Fabrics

Purchasing some new threads? Then check the label for this sustainability marker: 100%. That's what the Washington Post advises in a rundown of how consumers can help keep fabrics from clogging up landfills. They argue that we can make a difference by eschewing blended fabrics, made from multiple materials that make them near impossible to recycle, and opting for those made from only one material.



From closet to landfill: Only about 12% of textile waste is recycled, the Hill reports, and synthetic or blended fabrics are rarely among clothing that becomes something new. Instead, recycling facilities are focusing on clothing that's easier to manage, while the rest gets dumped.