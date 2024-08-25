A Rare Peek at Locked-Away Titanic Artifacts

Our fascination with the Titanic has kept it in the headlines for the past 112 years, but some of its secrets are still under lock and key. The BBC had the chance to visit a secret warehouse in Atlanta, Georgia, filled with 5,500 of the ship's treasures, but was mum on its exact location due to the "value of its contents." They did reveal that the warehouse is the property of RMS Titanic Inc., the company that has exclusive salvage rights to the wreck's artifacts, which they display in part at special exhibitions. Here are a few gems that the outlet shared from the visit: