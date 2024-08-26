Scientists Attempting to Rejigger Cow Stomachs

"It's completely out of the box," University of California at Davis professor Ermias Kebreab tells the Washington Post . "Nobody has done it before." The reference is to an attempt to change the stomachs of cows through gene editing to make them belch less methane, a greenhouse gas. The belching is why cows are blamed for 4% of global warming, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization. "If they succeed, they could wipe out the world's largest human-made source of methane and help change the trajectory of planetary warming," write Shannon Osaka and Emily Wright. The story explores the $30 million experiment now underway between UC-Davis and the Innovative Genomics Institute—and personified in a 4-week-old Holstein calf named Sushi.

The calf has been fed oil distilled from red seaweed—which is known to decrease methane in cows but impractical to implement on a large scale. The goal is to figure out how the oil is changing Sushi's stomach and replicate the process through genetic engineering. In theory, this could be transferred into a probiotic pill that could be fed to all cows when they're young, thus transforming their microbiomes for life. The Post notes that the experiment has scientific star power behind it: The institute working with UC-Davis was co-founded by Jennifer Doudna, a Nobel winner who helped pioneer CRISPR gene editing. It's possible that if researchers pull off the feat in cows, it can be replicated in other methane-producing animals such as goats and sheep. (Read the full story.)