Arrest of Telegram Founder Unprecedented

The co-founder of the popular messaging app Telegram remains in custody in France after his surprise arrest at an airport there over the weekend. Authorities say Pavel Durov, 39, has failed to rein in criminal activity on his site, but the app in a new statement called it "absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform," reports the BBC. Coverage:

Unprecedented: The arrest has "little precedent," per the New York Times. "While the European Union and United States government have summoned and questioned leaders of other social media firms, rarely has a major tech leader been arrested over what takes place on such sites." The arrest is quickly becoming a flashpoint in the debate over free speech online, per the story.