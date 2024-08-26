Gunmen Stop Drivers, Check IDs, Kill 23 in Pakistan

Violence in a restive province of Pakistan took a particularly grim turn Monday: Gunmen stopped vehicles on a highway in Baluchistan, checked the IDs of occupants, and killed at least 23 who had the misfortune of being from the wrong place, report the BBC and the AP. Most of the victims—taken from cars, trucks, and buses—were from Punjab in neighboring India. The Baluch Liberation Army, the most prominent group fighting to create an independent state in Baluchistan, claimed responsibility, per the AFP.