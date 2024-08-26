Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage throughout Ukraine on Monday, targeting energy infrastructure. At least three people were reported killed, and power cuts were reported across the country. The barrage began around midnight and continued beyond daybreak in what appeared to be Russia's biggest attack against Ukraine in weeks, per the AP . Russian forces aimed drones, cruise missiles, and hypersonic ballistic Kinzhal missiles at 15 Ukrainian regions—more than half the country, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Monday morning. "The energy infrastructure has once again become the target of Russian terrorists. Unfortunately, there is damage in a number of regions," Shmyhal said, adding that Ukraine's state-owned power grid operator, Ukrenergo, has been forced to implement emergency power cuts to stabilize the system.

Shmyhal called on Ukraine's allies to provide Kyiv with long-range weapons and permission to use them on targets inside Russia. "In order to stop the barbaric shelling of Ukrainian cities, it is necessary to destroy the place from which the Russian missiles are launched," Shmyhal said. "We count on the support of our allies and will definitely make Russia pay." According to Ukraine's air force, there were multiple groups of Russian drones moving toward eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles.

Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv. Power and water supplies in the city have been disrupted by the attack, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Blackouts and damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were reported across the country. Meanwhile, in Russia, officials reported a Ukrainian drone attack overnight and on Monday morning. Four people were injured in Russia's central region of Saratov, where drones hit residential buildings in two cities: Saratov and Engels, home to a military airfield that had been attacked before, local officials said.