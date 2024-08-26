Liam and Noel Gallagher haven't had the easiest time of it as bandmates, or as brothers, but it appears they may have made their peace—at least for now. The siblings behind the defunct UK rock group Oasis teased a coming together over the weekend on both the band's website and on social media , with a joint graphic using the same font as the band's logo, reports the BBC . That graphic showed Tuesday's date, which then flickered out to simply show "8am."

The "Wonderwall" band has been out of commission for 15 years, after breaking up following a fight backstage during a 2009 Paris music fest, and fans have been clamoring for a reunion of the volatile siblings ever since. Per the Sunday Times, the Gallagher brothers are "set to take over Manchester and London in the summer of 2025 with multiple vast gigs planned at Heaton Park and Wembley Stadium, respectively." The paper cites a rumor that Wembley may include a 10-night performance.

Liam Gallagher continued the tease on his X account, where one tweet noted, "I never did like that word FORMER." The Times also notes that in a recent video released to commemorate the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe, Noel Gallagher "was uncharacteristically complimentary" of his younger sibling. "When I would sing a song, it would sound good. When he sung it, it sounded great," he said. In an interview five years ago, Noel's tone was a bit different, with him proclaiming: "I don't listen to [Liam's] albums because I can't stand his voice. It's unsophisticated music for unsophisticated people made by an unsophisticated man." (More Oasis stories.)