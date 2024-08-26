On Burning Man's First Day, a Death

Burning Man's first day of 2024 had a note of tragedy: Organizers say a woman was found unresponsive late Sunday morning and couldn't be revived, reports NBC News. Authorities have released no further details about the death in the Nevada desert, including the woman's age or identity, or what might have caused it. The Pershing County Sheriff's Office is investigating. "This is the first reported death on the playa this year and unfortunately it has happened on day one," said Sheriff Jerry Allen, per the Reno Gazette Journal.