Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are still scheduled to square off in their first debate on Sept. 10, though the former president appeared to cast some doubt on that in a social media post. Meanwhile, both sides were squabbling Monday over the rules about mics:

A threat? In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump suggested debate host ABC (including "Liddle' George Slopadopolus") is biased against him and asked, "why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?" The Sept. 10th debate is so far the only debate that both campaigns have agreed to conduct, notes the Washington Post.