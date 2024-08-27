The hope for Red Lobster that experts expressed just last month may be increasingly fading. After shuttering more than 100 of its locations earlier this summer amid bankruptcy proceedings, a recent court filing shows the seafood restaurant chain has just turned down the leases for 23 more sites and will ditch those locations by Saturday, reports CNN. Per the Hill, the company decided that the rent and other expenses at those particular restaurants would be too much of a financial drain on the overall business. The move leaves Red Lobster with just over 500 eateries nationwide, after boasting 650 or so sites last year.