Family of Boston Cop Sues His Girlfriend, Two Local Bars

Karen Read faces trial again over the death of John O'Keefe

Karen Read now faces two legal fights in Boston over the high-profile death of police officer John O'Keefe, her boyfriend at the time. The family of O'Keefe has sued Read and two local bars that served them on the day he died in January 2022. The wrongful death suit alleges that Read, 44, deliberately struck O'Keefe with her SUV and left him to die in a snowstorm outside the home of another officer. They had gone there after stopping at Canton bars CF McCarthy's and the Waterfall Bar & Grille, and the lawsuit claims both establishments served them even though they were intoxicated. The new complaint also alleges that a distraught Read woke up O'Keefe's 14-year-old niece in the middle of the night to tell her O'Keefe hadn't come home. "Maybe I did something," the niece remembers her saying, according to the complaint. "Maybe a snow plow hit him. ... Maybe I had hit him. ... Maybe I hit him. ... (We) were in an argument. ... Maybe he got hit by a snow plow." A criminal trial against Read in July ended in a hung jury, and a second trial is scheduled for January.