Family of Boston Cop Sues His Girlfriend, Two Local Bars

Karen Read now faces two legal fights in Boston over the high-profile death of police officer John O'Keefe, her boyfriend at the time. The family of O'Keefe has sued Read and two local bars that served them on the day he died in January 2022, reports WCVB. The wrongful death suit alleges that Read, 44, deliberately struck O'Keefe with her SUV and left him to die in a snowstorm outside the home of another officer, per CNN. They had gone there after stopping at Canton bars CF McCarthy's and the Waterfall Bar & Grille, and the lawsuit claims both establishments served them even though they were intoxicated.