The Martin Shkreli Wu-Tang Clan Drama Continues

The collective also accuses Shkreli, who was released from prison in 2022, of streaming parts of the album for his social media followers, and it says a video was posted online of him playing the album to celebrate Donald Trump's 2016 presidential win. The judge in the case gave Shkreli until Friday to turn over all copies of the album, Axios reports. He has until the end of September to produce a list of anyone who has access to any music from it, plus an inventory of any revenue he made from it. He is also barred from "possessing, using, disseminating, or selling any interests in the Album, including its data and file," per the judge's order. Shkreli's lawyer points out the case is not settled yet, and said the judge's order has "no bearing whatsoever on the final outcome."