Nvidia Is Now a $3T Company

Nvidia, which hit the $1 trillion milestone just over a year ago, joined Microsoft and Apple as the only US stocks to top $3 trillion in total value. Apple regained the milestone valuation during trading Wednesday. Some fatter-than-expected profit reports from tech companies helped drive the market. Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumped 10.7% after saying strong sales related to artificial-intelligence systems helped it deliver better results than expected. It also raised its financial forecasts for the year.

Other big tech stocks also drove the market higher, including a 6.1% rise for Broadcom, a 3.8% rally for Meta Platforms, and a 1.9% gain for Microsoft. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike climbed 12% after delivering better profit and revenue fort he latest quarter than expected. They helped offset a 4.0% drop for Dollar Tree, which matched analysts' expectations for profit but fell just shy for revenue. The retailer also said it's considering selling or spinning off its Family Dollar business. (More stock market stories.)