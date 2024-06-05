Nvidia Is Now a $3T Company

Wall Street barreled to all-time highs Wednesday as its frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology keeps sending stocks higher.
- The S&P 500 jumped 62.69 points, or 1.2%, to 5,354.03, beating its record set two weeks ago.
- The Nasdaq composite rallied even more, it rose 330.86 points, or 2%, to 17,187.90 to set its own all-time high.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has less of an emphasis on tech, lagged the market. It rose 96.04 points, or 0.2%, to 38,807.33.
The rally sent the total market value of Nvidia, which has become the poster child of the AI boom, above $3 trillion for the first time, the AP
reports, Nvidia rose another 5.2% to bring its gain for the year to 147%. Its chips are powering much of the rush into AI, and the company was the strongest force lifting the S&P 500 by far.
Nvidia, which hit the $1 trillion milestone just over a year ago, joined Microsoft and Apple as the only US stocks to top $3 trillion in total value. Apple regained the milestone valuation during trading Wednesday. Some fatter-than-expected profit reports from tech companies helped drive the market. Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumped 10.7% after saying strong sales related to artificial-intelligence systems helped it deliver better results than expected. It also raised its financial forecasts for the year.
Other big tech stocks also drove the market higher, including a 6.1% rise for Broadcom, a 3.8% rally for Meta Platforms, and a 1.9% gain for Microsoft. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike climbed 12% after delivering better profit and revenue fort he latest quarter than expected. They helped offset a 4.0% drop for Dollar Tree, which matched analysts' expectations for profit but fell just shy for revenue. The retailer also said it's considering selling or spinning off its Family Dollar business. (More stock market stories.)