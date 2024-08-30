These Monkeys Have Names for Each Other

Humans aren't the only primates who call each other by name, according to a new study. Researchers say marmosets—a chatty, highly social monkey species that lives in South American rainforests—use specific calls to address specific individuals, behavior only previously observed in humans, bottlenose dolphins, and African elephants.

"The experiment was very simple," David Omer, lead author of a study published in the journal Science, tells CNN. "We just positioned two marmosets in the same room and positioned a visual barrier between them When you do this they spontaneously start to engage in dialogue."