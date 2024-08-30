Noel Gallagher's Kid Has Some Thoughts on Older Oasis Fans

Oasis fans young and old went wild this week to hear that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher are reuniting the group for a series of concerts in 2025, but it appears some of the younger fans are irked at the older fans' reaction—including the daughter of Noel Gallagher. The Guardian reports on the growing anticipation for tickets that go on sale Saturday, expecting that fans' efforts to get their hands on said tickets will be "frenetic." Some who are likely in the millennial, Gen X, and even boomer categories, however, seem torqued that they may lose out on tickets to see a band they've long loved to a younger set that was in grade school or not even born when the UK group last performed.

"Imagine waiting 15 years for Oasis to reform only to lose out on tickets to Chloe, 20, Fiat 500 driver, from Stockport who just wants to hear Wonderwall live," one wizened fan lamented on TikTok. Youthful fan Josie Cannell thinks that whole line of argument is rather silly, pointing out in her own TikTok that "everyone f---ing loves Oasis! What do you mean everyone suddenly loves them? Everyone has always loved them. They're one of the most famous bands in the whole entire world."

That's when 24-year-old Anais Gallagher jumped into the fray, commenting in response to Cannell's post and pushing back on the anti-young'uns narrative. "One thing I won't stand for is the ageism and the misogyny around people getting tickets," she wrote. "Sorry if a 19-year-old girl in a pink cowboy hat wants to be there, I will have my friendship bracelets ready." Per the BBC, another fan rebuffed the young Gallagher's accusations, replying: "I don't think it's a case of ageism; [it] would just be disappointing if long-time fans miss the chance, because some people who barely know them go for the sake of it—without being fans." (More Oasis stories.)