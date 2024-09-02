The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Reveals 'Devastating' Discovery

The Cure keyboardist Roger O'Donnell is urging people to visit a doctor at the first sign of concern—something he failed to do before discovering an aggressive cancer. O'Donnell revealed he was diagnosed with "a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma" a year ago in a series of X posts on Monday, the first day of Blood Cancer Awareness Month, per NBC News . "I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went ... and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating," wrote the 68-year-old. Thankfully, after 11 months of treatment, including radiotherapy and "the latest sci fi immunotherapy," O'Donnell said he's now "fine." "The prognosis is amazing," he wrote.

O'Donnell went on to urge others to visit a doctor as soon as symptoms appear. Symptoms of lymphoma include fever, fatigue, painless swelling of the lymph nodes, itchy skin, and losing weight without trying. "If you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms go and get checked out," wrote O'Donnell. "Cancer CAN be beaten but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance." O'Donnell had performed with The Cure on the band's North American tour from May to September 2023 before dropping out of the Latin American tour in November, citing "then-unspecified 'health reasons,'" per Rolling Stone. (More The Cure stories.)