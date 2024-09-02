He Blew Bubbles in Park, Was Cited for Littering

San Diego's Sandy Snakenberg, aka the 'Bubble Pirate,' plans to fight the citation in court
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 2, 2024 8:30 AM CDT
A performer creates large soap bubbles in a park.   (Getty Images/OliverHuitson)

Sandy Snakenberg considers himself a pirate, but not the kind who robs people of their gold. He's the "Bubble Pirate," a performance artist who blows bubbles large enough to surround a person—which, according to the Washington Post, is apparently a crime in San Diego. Snakenberg was "making desk-sized bubbles for children" at a park near La Jolla Cove on Aug. 24 when two city parks rangers threatened to write him a citation for littering, the outlet reports. "It's littering in bubble form," ranger Roberto Bejar said, according to video footage. The Bubble Pirate continued with his act and was cited for "littering prohibited fluids."

The city code for littering doesn't mention fluids. Snakenberg, a so-called "bubble-ologist," says the liquid used to make his bubbles is mostly water and dish soap. "They were really reaching to try to find a reason to stop me," the 63-year-old tells the Post, arguing his citation is part of an effort to target street vendors and performance artists in high-traffic areas. A city spokesperson said residents have a right to "engage in expressive activity in City parks, including artistic expression," but must abide by city codes and regulations, "including those related to littering and waste disposal," per the Post.

Snakenberg was warned several times "that the residual substances from the bubbles are in violation" of the littering code and could hurt the grass, the rep said, adding that "rangers issued the lowest level citation available." Snakenberg, who says he's a disabled Navy veteran who lives in his van, says he plans to fight the ticket and fine, to be determined by a judge, at an Oct. 16 court appearance. "I'm not doing anything wrong," he tells the San Diego Union-Tribune, noting he tested his bubble solution on a friend's lawn and found there was "no damage." He says he uses a tarp anyway and disposes of excess liquid off-site. (More San Diego stories.)

