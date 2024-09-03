Images May Reveal Site of 'Invincible' Russian Missile

Vladimir Putin has been boasting of building a nuclear-armed cruise missile more powerful than anything in existence for six years now, and two US researchers say they think they've discovered the construction site.

Where: Using satellite images, the researchers have detected a massive construction project near a nuclear warhead storage site about 300 miles north of Moscow, reports Reuters. Telltale signs include nine horizontal launch pads and massive protective berms, say Decker Eveleth of CNA research and Jeffery Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.

The missile: Russia calls it 9M370 Burevestnik while NATO dubs it the SSC-X-9 Skyfall. Putin announced plans in 2018 for the nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed missile he calls "invincible."