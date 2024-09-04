Thieves Found 'Collecting Olives in Flagrante'

It's olive harvest season in Spain—but not everybody harvesting the olives has permission to do so. The country's Guardia Civil says it caught seven people this week who were trying to steal half a ton of olives near a town in Seville province. In a statement, the force said it found the group "collecting olives in flagrante." It said it arrested a woman and the team of six workers she was overseeing, El Mundo reports. The force said it seized around 1,000 pounds of manzanilla olives, which had already been packed and loaded onto vehicles, and returned them to their rightful owner, the Guardian reports.