Asteroid Detected Hours Before Earth Impact

A small asteroid discovered on Wednesday harmlessly burned up in Earth's atmosphere the same day, NASA said. The asteroid—about 3 feet across—was spotted by astronomers in Arizona and broke apart over the coast of the Philippines hours after the discovery. This space rock, dubbed 2024 RW1, is only the ninth to have been spotted before its impact, the AP reports.

The asteroid was traveling at around 40,000mph, which Alan Fitzsimmons at Queen's University Belfast says it about average. "Don't be fooled by Hollywood movies where you can see the thing coming screaming through the sky and you've got time to run out the house, get the cat, jump in the car, and drive somewhere," he tells New Scientist. "You don't have the time to do that."