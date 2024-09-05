Indictment: Russians Funneled Money to Right-Wing Influencers

Tenet Media, a content creation company linked to right-wing influencers including Tim Pool, Benny Johnson, and Dave Rubin, has been identified by multiple outlets as the "Company 1" named in a federal indictment against two Russian nationals. Kostiantyn Kalashnikov and Elena Afanasyeva are accused of funneling almost $10 million to the Tennessee-based company to boost pro-Russia narratives as part of a propaganda campaign, reports CBS News. CNN reports that Tenet Media describes itself as a "network of heterodox commentators that focus on Western political and cultural issues"—identical to language the indictment uses to describe Company 1.

"Hidden messaging." Attorney General Merrick Garland said the two employees of state-backed media company RT, formerly Russia Today, set up the scheme "to create and distribute content to US audiences with hidden Russian government messaging," the Daily Beast reports.