Indictment: Russians Funneled Money to Right-Wing Influencers

Tenet Media, a content creation company linked to right-wing influencers including Tim Pool, Benny Johnson, and Dave Rubin, has been identified by multiple outlets as the "Company 1" named in a federal indictment against two Russian nationals. Kostiantyn Kalashnikov and Elena Afanasyeva are accused of funneling almost $10 million to the Tennessee-based company to boost pro-Russia narratives as part of a propaganda campaign, reports CBS News. CNN reports that Tenet Media describes itself as a "network of heterodox commentators that focus on Western political and cultural issues"—identical to language the indictment uses to describe Company 1.
- "Hidden messaging." Attorney General Merrick Garland said the two employees of state-backed media company RT, formerly Russia Today, set up the scheme "to create and distribute content to US audiences with hidden Russian government messaging," the Daily Beast reports.