Controversial Pastor Comes Home to a Scary Scene

Tennessee police are investigating after they say gunfire rained down Tuesday evening upon the home of controversial Christian pastor Greg Locke. Dozens of rounds were fired at the Global Vision Bible Church leader's residence, garage, and vehicle, though Wilson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Scott Moore says there were no injuries, reports the Tennessean.

More on the shooting: When deputies arrived at the scene around 10:30pm local time, they retrieved between 30 and 40 casings from the property, says Moore. The shooting is being investigated, with no arrests reported as of Thursday morning.