Harris Raised More Than $10M a Day in August

Donald Trump's $130 million fundraising haul in August was described as "whopping" , but Vice President Kamala Harris almost tripled it, according to figures her campaign released Friday. The campaign said it raised $361 million last month, bringing the total to more than $615 million since President Biden bowed out of the race, Politico reports. The campaign said it was the best grassroots fundraising month in the history of presidential elections, with more than 3 million donors, including 1.3 million who were donating for the first time this election cycle, reports the Hill .

According to the Harris campaign, 95% of donations in August were under $200, with more than 60% of donations coming from women. The campaign said teachers and nurses were the most common donor occupations, the Hill reports. The campaign said almost a fifth of donors were independent voters or registered Republicans. With two months to go until Election Day, the campaign said it has $404 million cash on hand, compared to the $295 million the Trump campaign said it had Wednesday, the Washington Post reports.

"Make no mistake: this election will be hard-fought and hard-won," campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement, per the Post. "But with the undeniable, organic support we are seeing, we are making sure we are doing everything possible to mobilize our coalition to defeat Donald Trump once and for all." The campaign is using the cash for a $370 million paid media effort, and to pay a staff of more than 2,000 spread over more than 300 campaign offices, the AP reports. (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)