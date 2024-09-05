Trump Campaign Raised 'Whopping' Amount in August

The Trump campaign raised $130 million in August, but it's still being outpaced by the Harris campaign. Though the Harris campaign hasn't released official August fundraising numbers yet, a memo over the weekend from the campaign chair noted Kamala Harris had raised $540 million since entering the presidential race, the Hill reports—and just $204 million of that was in July . Politico notes that Donald Trump's August number is "whopping," but likely still not enough to close the gap between him and Harris.

Of the August donations to the Trump campaign, 98% were less than $200, and the average donation amount was $56. The August total brings the campaign's cash on hand to $295 million. "With Republicans united and a growing number of Independents and disaffected Democrats crossing partisan lines, the Trump-Vance campaign has momentum for the final stretch of the race," a senior campaign adviser says in a statement.

Per Newsweek's rundown of how the fundraising numbers compare, "Democrats also hold an advantage in party-level fundraising," with the DNC having raised $316.8 million by July to the RNC's $290.7 million. But Trump's raising more funds from super PACs—$305.6 million this year to Harris' $199.2 million. At Vox, Eric Levitz argues that despite Dems "raining cash on their presidential nominee like it's confetti," the party still appears to have a fundraising problem down-ballot: The committee that raises money to elect Democratic state legislators is being outraised by its GOP counterpart. Levitz explains more here.