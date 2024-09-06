Why the Latest Jobs Report Is Such a Big Deal

The monthly jobs report comes out Friday morning and since it has the potential to affect both the presidential race and the Federal Reserve's long-anticipated interest rate cut, it's being very closely watched. Economists will be watching to see if the unexpected spike in the unemployment rate in July was a blip caused by factors including Hurricane Beryl, or a harbinger of a recession, the Washington Post reports. This may be the most closely watched look at the jobs market since early in the pandemic, the Post notes.

If the report shows unemployment rose again in August, it will bolster the case for the Fed to deliver a rate cut of a half-percentage point, or 50 basis points, instead of the standard quarter-point when it meets later this month, the AP reports. If the rate fell from 4.3%, the Fed is likely to deliver a quarter-point cut, with more to follow.