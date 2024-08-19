One foreign retail giant hopes to buy 7-Eleven from another foreign retail giant. Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard has made an offer to current owner Seven & i, which is based in Tokyo, reports the Guardian . The 7-Eleven chain began in Texas and now has more than 84,000 stores around the world, including 13,000 in the US and 22,000 in Japan. The offer values the chain, famous for its Slurpees and Big Gulps, at $38 billion, per Reuters .

Seven & i will formally review the offer, and while Reuters suggests it has a strong chance of being rejected, "the bid nonetheless emphasizes the growing attractiveness of Japanese assets that were long shunned," it says. Japan's stock market has been one of the world's strongest the last two years, the outlet notes. As for ACT, based in Montreal, it already runs more than 17,000 stores worldwide under the Circle K and Couche-Tard brands, per the BBC. (More 7-Eleven stories.)