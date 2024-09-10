Israel Admits It Likely Killed American, by Mistake

Israel acknowledged on Tuesday that it was "highly likely" one of its soldiers fired the shot that killed 26-year-old American citizen Aysenur Eygi last week. The development prompted what the Washington Post describes as an unusually harsh criticism of Israeli tactics by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The American: Eygi, a recent graduate of the University of Washington, was born in Turkey but grew up near Seattle. She was fatally shot Friday while attending a protest against the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, reports NBC News. Eygi was there as a volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement, a pro-Palestinian activist group.