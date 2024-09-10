Two Delta Jets Collide on Tarmac at Atlanta Airport

One aircraft was heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 10, 2024 12:34 PM CDT
A file photo of Delta planes at Salt Lake City International Airport.   (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Delta passengers on two different planes got a serious scare Tuesday morning when their jets collided with each other while taxiing at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, reports CNN. No injuries were reported, but the tail of the smaller plane appears to have been separated from the aircraft.

  • The planes: The collision about 10am involved two planes: an Airbus 350 with 221 passengers aboard and a smaller Bombardier CRJ900 with 56 passengers aboard. The latter was operated by Endeavor, a Delta subsidiary, per WSB.

  • The collision: The FAA is investigating what happened, but it says the wingtip of the Airbus struck the second plane "at the intersection of two taxiways," per the New York Times. The Airbus (flight 295) had been en route to Tokyo and the Bombardier (flight 5526) to Lafayette, Louisiana.
  • Passenger: "Well that was terrifying," tweeted Jason Adams, a meteorologist with WFTS in Florida. "Taxiing out for the flight from Atlanta to Louisiana and another plane appears to have clipped the back of our plane. Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bangs. We're fine. No fire or smoke."
