Two Delta Jets Collide on Tarmac at Atlanta Airport

Delta passengers on two different planes got a serious scare Tuesday morning when their jets collided with each other while taxiing at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, reports CNN. No injuries were reported, but the tail of the smaller plane appears to have been separated from the aircraft.

The planes: The collision about 10am involved two planes: an Airbus 350 with 221 passengers aboard and a smaller Bombardier CRJ900 with 56 passengers aboard. The latter was operated by Endeavor, a Delta subsidiary, per WSB.