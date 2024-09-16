As Trump Readied His Putt, He Heard 'Pop, Pop' of Gunfire

'My father is running out of lives here,' says Eric Trump after second apparent assassination attempt
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 16, 2024 6:41 AM CDT
Eric Trump: 'My Father Is Running Out of Lives Here'
Police officers direct traffic near Trump International Golf Club after the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.   (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

As the FBI investigates what appears to be a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, new details are emerging about what unfolded at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday afternoon. Details:

  • Gun spotted: Trump was golfing at Trump International Golf Club (not Mar-a-Lago), when a Secret Service agent spotted a gun muzzle poking through a fence surrounding the course about 1:30pm, per the New York Times. Agents opened fire on the suspect, who fled in a black Nissan SUV.
  • 'Pop, pop:' Sean Hannity of Fox News spoke to the president and his golf partner, developer Steve Witkoff, after the incident and said both heard the "pop, pop, pop, pop" of gunfire as Trump got ready to putt on the fifth hole. It's not clear whether the suspect fired at the former president. Agents "pounced" on Trump and whisked him away in a fortified "fast cart," said Hannity. They took him to his residence at Mar-a-Lago, along with Witkoff.

  • Joking: Hannity said Trump individually thanked Secret Service agents back at Mar-a-Lago and joked about the incident. He quoted Trump as saying, "'I was even. It was the fifth hole. I had a birdie putt. I really wanted to finish the hole.' So classic Trump, if you ask me," said Hannity, who also spoke to son Eric Trump. "My father is running out of lives here," said the younger Trump, referring to the assassination attempt on his father in Pennsylvania in July.
  • Witness' role: Authorities credit a witness with helping them quickly track down the suspect, who has been identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh of Hawaii. The witness "came to us and said, 'Hey, I saw the guy running out of the bushes. He jumped into a black Nissan and I took a picture of the vehicle and the tag,' which was great," said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, per the Washington Post. Routh was stopped soon afterward on I-95 and is in custody. (Routh made headlines recently for trying to recruit soldiers to fight on behalf of Ukraine against Russia.)
  • Weapon: Authorities say that when the gunman fled the scene, he left behind an AK-style rifle, a scope, a GoPro camera, and two backpacks, per the AP. He showed little emotion when stopped, says Martin County Sheriff William Snyder. "He never asked, 'What is this about?' Obviously, law enforcement with long rifles, blue lights, a lot going on. He never questioned it," Snyder said.
  • Trump, Harris messages: "I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes—It was certainly an interesting day!" Trump wrote hours later on Truth Social. He also thanked his Social Service agents. Vice President Kamala Harris, his 2024 rival, tweeted: "I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America."
