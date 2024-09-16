As Trump Readied His Putt, He Heard 'Pop, Pop' of Gunfire

As the FBI investigates what appears to be a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, new details are emerging about what unfolded at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday afternoon. Details:

Gun spotted: Trump was golfing at Trump International Golf Club (not Mar-a-Lago), when a Secret Service agent spotted a gun muzzle poking through a fence surrounding the course about 1:30pm, per the New York Times. Agents opened fire on the suspect, who fled in a black Nissan SUV.

'Pop, pop:' Sean Hannity of Fox News spoke to the president and his golf partner, developer Steve Witkoff, after the incident and said both heard the "pop, pop, pop, pop" of gunfire as Trump got ready to putt on the fifth hole. It's not clear whether the suspect fired at the former president. Agents "pounced" on Trump and whisked him away in a fortified "fast cart," said Hannity. They took him to his residence at Mar-a-Lago, along with Witkoff.