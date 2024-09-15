Campaign Says Trump Is Safe After Gunfire Nearby

Candidate was playing golf in Florida when shots were heard
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 15, 2024 1:57 PM CDT
Updated Sep 15, 2024 2:00 PM CDT
Donald Trump arrives Saturday at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip on Saturday in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump's campaign said the former president is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida. The shots were heard near his golf course, the Washington Post reports. Trump was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach at the time, and the course was immediately locked down, per CNN. The campaign did not immediately provide additional details, per the AP. The news comes roughly two months after the Republican presidential nominee was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania. Campaign communications director Steven Cheung reported Sunday that Trump was safe. The person who fired the shots was not identified. (More Donald Trump stories.)

