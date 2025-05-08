Historic New Pope Is a Chicago Native

The Catholic Church has its first-ever American pope. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected by his fellow cardinals on Thursday, reports the Guardian. Prevost, 69, is a native of Chicago who served for two decades in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop, per the AP and the New York Times. His chosen name as pope will be Leo XIV. He entered the papal conclave with some clout: Pope Francis brought him to the Vatican in 2023 to lead a powerful office that vets the nomination of bishops from around the world.