'Superbug' Infections Could Kill Almost 40M by 2050

A disturbing new study finds that almost 40 million people could be killed by "superbug" infections from antimicrobial-resistant pathogens between 2025 and 2050. The study, published in the Lancet , looked at the projected global impact of antimicrobial resistance, which occurs when bacteria, fungi, or other pathogens develop a resistance to the medications used to combat them, and it found that deaths caused by such infections could rise 70% by 2050, CNN reports. The study found that while deaths linked to drug-resistant pathogens are decreasing among children under age 5—a trend researchers say is likely to continue through 2050—they are increasing in all other age groups, the Guardian reports.

The worst increase has been for those over age 70, who are seeing deaths linked to antimicrobial resistance up 80% over the past three decades—and for whom deaths are expected to go up another 146% by 2050. The decrease in deaths among young children is credited to improvements in vaccinations and hygiene, but researchers note vaccinations are not as effective for older people, whose immune systems often weaken as they age. "We need appropriate attention on new antibiotics and antibiotic stewardship so that we can address what is really quite a large problem," the lead author says. (More drug-resistant bacteria stories.)