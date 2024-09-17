Secret Service Has Long Been Wary of Trump's Love of Golf

The Washington Post has a telling anecdote on the security challenges that Donald Trump's love of golf raises for the Secret Service. After he became president, agents showed Trump ordinary photos of him golfing taken by members of the press with long-range lenses. The idea was that a gunman with a long-range lens could similarly get him in range. (Authorities recovered one after the apparent assassination attempt on Sunday.) Trump, however, made clear that he would continue golfing at his multiple courses, and the Post, Politico, and CNN all have stories about the particular risks involved.

"The problem is, over the last eight years specifically with Trump is that he golfs a lot," retired Secret Service agent Mike Olson tells Politico. "He golfs all the time, so it doesn't take a neurosurgeon to figure out that if he's down at Mar-a-Lago, and it's nice weather, he's probably going to a golf course."